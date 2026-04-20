KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Batik Air has introduced discounts of up to 35 per cent on selected economy fares, as airlines respond to growing demand for more flexible travel options.

In a statement, the airline said the offer covers its Economy Value and Economy Flexi fares, available for booking until April 30 for travel through January 31, 2027.

Both fare types include complimentary date changes, with Economy Value allowing a one-time change and Economy Flexi offering unlimited changes, subject to fare differences.

Passengers will also receive a baggage allowance of up to 25kg, the airline said.

The promotion applies across a range of destinations including Sydney, Shanghai, Bali, Phuket, Colombo, Bangkok and New Delhi.

Batik Air said the move reflects a shift among travellers who are placing greater emphasis on flexibility and control over their travel plans, beyond just ticket prices.

The airline encouraged travellers to book via its mobile app or official website.