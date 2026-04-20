KOTA TINGGI, April 20 — A 71-year-old man suspected of involvement in a shooting that left three people dead in Taman Kota Jaya yesterday has been remanded for seven days until April 26.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar at the Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court today to facilitate further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The senior citizen arrived at the court complex at about 9 am, handcuffed and escorted by police personnel from the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters.

Yesterday, Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said two local men and a foreign woman, aged between 37 and 63, were found dead after being shot at a restaurant in Taman Kota Jaya.

He said the victims were believed to have been shot using a shotgun and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police received a report on the incident at about 1.30 pm before dispatching a team to the location. — Bernama