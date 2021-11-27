Astaka Tanjung Bungah to be first food complex to meet GBI in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 27 — Astaka Tanjung Bungah, a food court that was destroyed in a fire in November last year, will be rebuilt into a food complex and expected be the first building to meet the Green Building Index (GBI) in the country.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said work on the project, costing RM3.5 million, would begin next month and take six months to complete.

“The green building will have an attractive design, will be multi-functional and disabled-friendly building,” he said when launching the Astaka Tanjung Bungah Redevelopment project here today.

He said the building would have a design that would provide an attractive view of the sea to the public.

Meanwhile, State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said a total of 40 stalls would be provided at the new building, compared to only 33 stalls previously.

“Priority for the stall will be given to the original traders at the food court,” he added. — Bernama