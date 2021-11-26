Sarawak DAP endorses 18 candidates for state election

Chong also said he could move to Batu Kawah from his Kota Sentosa seat. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Nov 26 — The state DAP handed over letters of authorisation for 18 candidates today, including 11 new faces, to use its logo in the state election, becoming the first party to do so.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the remaining eight candidates will be announced after Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has named its line-up and after the conclusion of its negotiation with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

“We will make some adjustment involving candidates contesting in those seats in Kuching area,” told reporters after handing over the letters to the candidates.

He also said he could move to Batu Kawah from his Kota Sentosa seat.

“Yes, there is a possibility,” he said, adding he may challenge incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president.

