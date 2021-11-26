Malaysia Airlines gets nod from SDMC to increase flight frequency to Sarawak from Dec 11 to Jan 5

The airline, in a statement today, said that for the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching route, the frequency of flights will be increased from 21 to 35 weekly, while for the Kuala Lumpur-Bintulu route, Kuala Lumpur-Miri route and Kuala Lumpur-Sibu route, the weekly flight frequencies will be increased from seven to 14. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Malaysia Airlines has received approval from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to operate additional flights to Sarawak, for the period of December 11 to January 5.

The airline, in a statement today, said that for the Kuala Lumpur-Kuching route, the frequency of flights will be increased from 21 to 35 weekly, while for the Kuala Lumpur-Bintulu route, Kuala Lumpur-Miri route and Kuala Lumpur-Sibu route, the weekly flight frequencies will be increased from seven to 14.

“As airlines execute dynamic pricing based on supply and demand, fares may vary depending on the date, time and remaining seat availability. When more capacity is available in the market, fares will naturally go down.

“Malaysia Airlines will continue to adjust the capacity or frequency as advised by SDMC. Customers are encouraged to book their flight tickets early to be able to obtain a lower fare,” it said.

It also said that since November 1, Malaysia Airlines has been operating a limited service of 21 flights weekly to Kuching, as approved by the SDMC, compared with 63 flights weekly in December 2019 prior to Covid-19.

It said that on the week of November 22, 2021, bookings achieved a load factor of between 98 per cent and 100 per cent, in view of the upcoming holiday season.

It also stated for the December travel period, Malaysia Airlines filed an average fare of RM350 from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, one-way, beginning October 2021.

The airline, between October 10 and 31 this year, has also introduced a promo fare of RM109 one-way for the travel period between October 2021 and April 21, next year. — Bernama