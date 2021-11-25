Remember your own father who swapped parties, Sarawak DAP chief told

Wong (pic) reminded Chong that his own father jumped from Sarawak United People’s Party to join DAP, a Malaya-based party, in the 1970s. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 25 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh today reminded state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen to refrain from speaking so highly of himself and denouncing politicians who change parties as “frogs”.

He said if Chong is so insistent, he should denounce his own father who jumped from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) to join DAP, a Malaya-based party, in the 1970s.

“Of course, that was history and we do not wish to open up old wounds as we have the highest respect for the Senior Chong and believe that he jumped from SUPP to join DAP purely on matters of principles,” Wong said in a statement when responding to Chong’s assertion.

Chong, at a press conference three days ago, had asserted that the state DAP had made it very clear that it would reject any form of cooperation with “frogs” in the state election.

He was referring to former Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian who defected to PSB in May 2020 from PKR and former Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, who also joined PSB after being sacked from PKR.

Wong was formerly from SUPP before forming PSB with his supporters.

Wong said Baru and See joined PSB on their stand that Sarawak must come first.

“When the party’s leadership and objectives create conflicting loyalties and run contrary to one’s principles and loyalty to Sarawak, it makes obvious sense for Sarawakian political leaders who had been sacked or left their Malaya-based parties to join forces with like-minded Sarawakians to continue their fight for a better Sarawak,” he said.

He said Baru and See with their grassroot leaders and followers left PKR to join PSB with the objective of replacing GPS to fight for a better future for all Sarawakians.

“We believe there is a brighter and better future for Sarawak under a new government and PSB is fully committed to make this happen,” he added.

“Let us not be distracted by taking potshots at each other but rather, strive to replace the GPS government with an administration that can deal efficiently with a post Covid19 challenged economy,” Wong said.