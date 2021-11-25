Migrate to 4G before 3G network shuts down, MCMC tells consumers

Consumers who still own SIM cards which only support 3G network have been told to contact the nearest service provider to upgrade to 4G to avoid any inconvenience, said MCMC. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, Nov 25 — Users of 3G mobile phones or devices have been urged to quickly migrate to 4G network before 3G service in Malaysia is completely switched off on December 31, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“This is to ensure their telecommunication service is not disrupted and caused them to be left behind in the digitisation of wave,” said MCMC in a statement today.

Consumers who still own SIM cards which only support 3G network have been told to contact the nearest service provider to upgrade to 4G to avoid any inconvenience, said MCMC.

The termination of the 3G network is in line with efforts of the government to put up a more comprehensive and higher quality broadband coverage under the National Digital Network (Jendela) infrastructure initiative.

According to MCMC, it is aimed at reusing the existing spectrum to boost 4G network and enable mobile network providers to improve digital connectivity and give a better 4G experience to customers and households.

As at September 30, 94.03 per cent of inhabited areas have 4G access to mobile broadband service at a speed of 31.34 megabits per second.

The service providers, namely Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd have succeeded in carrying out the migration of 1.2 million customers to 4G, it said. — Bernama