Another flood relief centre opens in Perak

IPOH, Nov 25 — Another flood relief centre (PPS) was opened in the Teluk Intan district after the number of evacuees increased from 94 to 146 as at 2pm today.

A spokesman for the state Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) said the PPS at Chikus Multipurpose Hall in Langkap was opened at 10pm yesterday, housing 53 victims from 19 families from Kampung Belt, Kampung Kunci Air 12, Parit 4, 5, 6 and 7 in Chikus.

A PPS was opened yesterday at the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) to accommodate 93 people from 29 families from five villages, namely Kampung Sungai Rambai, Kunci Air 12 Headwork, Kampung Tanjong Keramat, Sungai Kucing and Sungai Seluang, the spokesman said in a statement today.

The flash floods occurred after Sungai Batang Padang overflowed and submerged low-lying areas in 0.3 metre of water.

“The water level of the river reached as high as 14.40 metres at about 8am today. We will continue to monitor the affected areas,” the spokesman added. — Bernama