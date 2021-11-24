Petra Jaya trader jailed for punching, threatening mum over unprepared meal

The accused, Muhammad Ismuie Yusup, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali, after two charges under separate sections were read to him.

SIBU, Nov 24 — A trader, 29, was sentenced to eight months in jail by a magistrate’s court here yesterday for punching his mother in the face and threatening to kill her for not preparing his food.

According to the first charge listed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same Code, the accused was charged with intentionally inflicting injury on his mother, 50, by punching her in the face using both hands.

For the second charge framed under Section 505 of the Penal Code, he was charged with making criminal threats, to wit, threatening to kill his mother.

The two acts were committed at 1.45pm on April 25 at their residence in Kampung Sinjan Jaya, here.

According to the facts of the case, the accused suddenly got angry and punched his mother in the face, and then fled with a machete.

The reason was that his mother did not prepare any food when he woke up from sleep.

Fearing for her safety, his mother lodged a police report which led to his arrest on Sept 23.

Prior to sentencing, prosecuting officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad requested the court to impose a deterrent sentence in view of the severity of the offence, frequency of such cases, and taking into account the relationship between the accused and the victim.

The court sentenced the accused, who was unrepresented, to eight months’ jail for the first charge and six months for the second charge, with both sentences to run concurrently from Sept 23. — Borneo Post



