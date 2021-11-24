Kit Siang: Malaysia a global laughing stock if Najib can return as PM

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at Kuala Lumpur High court November 11, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has warned of Malaysia potentially becoming a global laughing stock if an alleged attempt by convicted Datuk Seri Najib Razak to return to power is successful.

The Iskandar Puteri MP, in a statement today, claimed that the former prime minister is plotting a return to power, an assertion he has made several times since Pakatan Harapan lost the Melaka state election.

“If Najib succeeds, Malaysia will again become the laughing stock of the world, in particular in Indonesia which had been catching up on Malaysia in the fight against corruption in the last two decades,” he wrote.

Lim included how Indonesia was faring much better in Malaysia in terms of curbing the spread and mortality rate of Covid-19, while rising up the Corruption Perception Index(CPI) rankings.

The DAP veteran added how his claims would soon be backed by Transparency International’s (TI) report next year.

“It will be a double whammy for Malaysia if the 15th General Election is held next year, with Najib returning as the 10th prime minister to coincide with the 2021 TI CPI, marking the downward trend for Malaysia in the war against corruption,” he wrote.

This adds to the ongoing feud between Lim and Najib, which has spilled over from official statements into the realm of social media.

Lim, who posts his daily statements on social media, including those admonishing Najib, has recently managed to attract comment from Najib himself.

The most recent saw Najib questioning Lim’s supposed obsession with him directly on the DAP lawmaker’s public Facebook page.