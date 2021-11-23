Jobless man charged with murdering aunt in Ipoh

Aw Kim Wah (centre) was charged murdering his 73-year-old aunt in Menglembu November 23, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 23 — A 40-year-old unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate Court here today with murdering his 73-year-old aunt in Menglembu earlier this month.

The accused Aw Kim Wah nodded his head in acknowledgement when the charge was read out to him in Cantonese in front of Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

No plea was recorded from the accused as the case is under the purview of the High Court.

Aw was accused of murdering the elderly woman, Aw Foong Meng at a house in Kampung Cina, Menglembu on November 9, between 11am and 3.25pm.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Haiqal Asyraf Suhaimi prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The case has been fixed for mention on January 24 next year.