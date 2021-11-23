Cameron Highlands landslide: Fire Dept detects new soil movements

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department personnel and villagers carry out clean-up work at Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley in Cameron Highlands, November 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Nov 23 — New soil movements have been detected in several areas around Tanah Rata today, after landslide and falling tree incidents occurred at this popular holiday destination yesterday, said Pahang Fire and Rescue Department Zone 3 chief, Shahrul Nizam Nasir.

He said the department has always carried out monitoring and thorough inspections as a precautionary measure, to ensure the safety of all parties, including surrounding residents.

He added that uprooted trees still occurred around Tanah Rata and Simpang Pulai, namely, in Jalan Tengkolok, which happened this afternoon and in Jalan Simpang Pulai-Blue Valley which happened this morning.

“Cleaning work is being carried out, and traffic lanes are open for all types of vehicles,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Cameron Highlands district police chief, DSP Mohd Shamsuri Mohd Nor, when contacted said that his team and the district Public Works Department, continue to monitor and control traffic in the affected areas.

“So far we have not received any reports from residents regarding security or property damage as a result of yesterday’s incident.

“We would also like to advise visitors on holiday here to be extra careful during the monsoon season to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, the current monsoon season did not stop tourism activities in this popular destination as there was traffic congestion, with many vehicles seen heading to the highlands from the Simpang Pulai direction.

A visitor who only wanted to be known as Sarah, in her 30s, said that she, her husband and their two children, who were on holiday here since Sunday, were shocked by yesterday’s incident.

“It was raining heavily and we were in the hotel room when the incident occurred,” she said.

A check by Bernama at the locations where uprooted trees and landslides occurred, found that the authorities were carrying out clean-up work and the installation of warning signs and road closures, for the safety of road users and the local community. — Bernama