Blaze destroys auto parts shop in Taman Segambut

Fire and Rescue Department personnel putting out the fire at the auto part shop in Taman Segambut, November, 23, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A half-cut auto parts shop in Taman Segambut here was destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department's Operations Centre said in a statement that they received a distress call at about 5.50pm before eight fire engines from Sentul, Jinjang, Sri Hartamas, Hang Tuah, Titiwangsa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Wangsa Maju and Seputeh were deployed to the location.

The spokesman said so far there was no report of casualties, adding that almost 90 per cent of the shop was burnt down.

As of 8.30pm tonight, efforts to extinguish the fire were still underway.

The incident that occurred near the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) heading to Selayang also caused traffic congestion from Jalan Loke Yew.

Earlier, photos and videos of the fire went viral on social media. — Bernama