Selangor Fire Department says several areas in Ampang hit by flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Several areas in Ampang, here were hit by flash floods following heavy rain lasting more than one hour late this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the affected areas included Jalan Hillview, Kampung Lembah Jaya Utara and Lembah Jaya Selatan which were inundated by 1.5 metres of water that overflowed from a nearby drain.

“The fire department rescued three victims in Kampung Lembah Jaya Utara and Lembah Jaya Selatan while other areas did not involve any victims,” he said when contacted tonight, adding that the fire department would be on standby in the locations if there was a need to evacuate affected victims.

Meanwhile, Norazam said 11 victims were stranded in a hut by Sungai Pinang in Batang Kali due to a water surge incident that occurred at 7.40pm.

“Rescue work is being carried out,” he added. — Bernama