Najib’s 1MDB trial: Appeal hearing to get bank documents set for March 16 next year

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — The Court of Appeal has fixed March 16 next year to hear Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s appeals to obtain documents which he claimed were relevant to his defence in his trial involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

The date was fixed in case management held today before the Court of Appeal deputy registrar Nadia Mohd Kamal.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam appeared for the prosecution, while Nur Syahirah Hanapiah appeared for the former prime minister during the case management proceedings.

The appeal date was confirmed by Mohamad Mustaffa when contacted by the media.

In July this year, High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah dismissed Najib’s applications to obtain documents involving United States investment bank Goldman Sachs, former Bank Negara (BNM) governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz’s family and fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

On March 24, this year Najib, 68, filed a court order to compel the prosecution to provide several banking statements from companies, including Aktis Capital Singapore Pte Ltd, Country Group Securities Public Company Ltd, ACME Time Ltd (BVI), Butamba Investments Ltd, and Central Holdings Ltd, believed to be related to Jho Low and Zeti’s family in his 1MDB case.

The Pekan Member of Parliament filed his second application on April 7, this year seeking to obtain the confidential settlement agreement between the government and the Goldman Sachs Group entered in 2020 and transcripts or forensic reports on the phones of former Goldman Sachs partner in Asia, Tim Leissner.

Najib is on trial on four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

Hearing of Najib’s 1MDB trial before Justice Sequerah is scheduled to resume on December 13. — Bernama