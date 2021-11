Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a virtual press conference from Putrajaya September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — A summit between China and the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) was held without a representative from Myanmar, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Monday.

As of Sunday, Asean countries excluding Myanmar had agreed with China that Myanmar's envoy to Beijing would attend, Saifuddin said. Myanmar authorities had no immediate comment on the no-show and a spokesman could not immediately be reached. — Reuters