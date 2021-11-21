Melaka election concludes with 65.85pc voter turnout, lowest among most recent polls

Senior citizens queue up to cast their votes in Durian Tunggal during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― The 15th Melaka state election has concluded with an overall voter turnout of 65.85 per cent, slightly below what was recorded by three of the most recent elections held last year.

Following the closure of all polling centres at 5.30pm on voting day, the turnout announced was far lower than the 70 per cent target initially predicted by the Election Commission (EC).

At midday, voter turnout in Melaka was only 36 per cent — the lowest compared to the most recent elections in Sabah (41 per cent), Slim (39 per cent) and Chini (49 per cent).

In fact, 50 per cent of the voter turnout in Melaka was only recorded at 2pm based on the EC’s data.

According to the EC, a total of 326,068 voters casted their ballots.

By comparison, the most recent Sabah state election held in September 2020 saw an overall voter turnout of 66.61 per cent, according to previous data provided by the EC.

In the Slim by-election, a slightly higher percentage of overall voter turnout was recorded at 68.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Chini by-election in July 2020 saw a far greater turnout at 73.8 per cent.

A total of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 channels for the people of Melaka opened at 8am in all 28 state constituencies until polling ended at 5.30pm.

Early voting was held on November 16, involving a total of 11,557 military personnel and the police, as well as their spouses.

A total of 31 early voting centres with 47 channels were opened for the purpose.

There are also 7,601 postal voters for the Melaka state election.

The state election sees Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) contesting all 28 seats.

Other candidates came from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) (five) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman) (one). There were also 22 Independents.

Campaigning for the Melaka state polls was conducted in adherence to new normal restrictions, where public speeches, lectures, physical campaigns, door-to-door visits, walkabouts and face-to-face leaflet distribution, among others, were not allowed.

The state polls were called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 when four of the assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of chief minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.