PM: Geran Khas Prihatin 4.0 phase two payment to be disbursed from Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The government’s commitment to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) continues with the payment of the Geran Khas Prihatin (GKP) 4.0 phase two under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) of RM500, which will be disbursed beginning November 23.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the payment was an extension of the phase one payment of RM500 made in September and would benefit more than one million eligible MSMEs.

“In total, each trader involved will receive a payment of RM1,000 under GKP 4.0 to ease their financial burden due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This initiative will involve existing recipients of GKP 1.0, GKP 2.0, GKP 3.0 and new recipients of GKP 4.0 with a financial implication of RM500 million,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the payment would be credited directly to the bank account registered in the GKP system and the GKP 4.0 approval status could be checked from November 22 through the GKP Portal at https://gkp.hasil.gov.my.

The prime minister said the total allocation that had been and would be disbursed to more than one million MSMEs under the GKP since Covid-19 hit the country was RM6.08 billion.

“The government hopes that continued cash assistance to these eligible MSMEs can help cash flow as well as mobilise and revive their businesses which were the most affected sectors during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama