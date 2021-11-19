MACC: Singapore has returned US$16.3m in 1MDB funds

MACC said efforts to recover more are ongoing, in countries including Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus, and Hong Kong. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Singapore has recently returned to Malaysia about US$16.3 million (RM68.1 million) linked to a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1MDB, Malaysia's anti-graft agency said on Friday.

US authorities say about US$4.5 billion was siphoned from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) between 2009 and 2014, in a globe-spanning theft that has implicated high-ranking officials and financial institutions in multiple countries.

Malaysia has said billions more remain unaccounted for.

Malaysia has recovered about RM20.5 billion in 1MDB assets so far, the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission said in a statement.

Efforts to recover more are ongoing, in countries including Switzerland, Kuwait, Mauritius, Cyprus, and Hong Kong, it added. — Reuters