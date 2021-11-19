In Kuala Lumpur, cop in alleged assault of woman in lift over matchmaking job transferred to administrative duties, says Selangor police chief

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the 35-year-old detective corporal was attached to the Selangor police contingent headquarters. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SEPANG, Nov 19 — A policeman who allegedly assaulted a woman in a lift in Kuala Lumpur has been transferred to the administrative division pending the completion of investigation into the case, said Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

He said the 35-year-old detective corporal was attached to the Selangor police contingent headquarters.

“Other than an investigation into criminal misconduct, the policeman is also being probed for breach of discipline,” he told a media conference at the Sepang district police headquarters here today.

A one-minute closed-circuit camera recording on the incident, which happened on Tuesday in a Jalan Chan Sow Lin building, has gone viral.

The woman was said to have been beaten up for failing to find the man a life partner after being paid RM2,500 for the matchmaking job.

The woman was treated for a head injury at the Chancellor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras. — Bernama