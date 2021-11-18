Voting on Budget 2022 main focus in Parliament today

The vote on the Supply Bill 2022 is expected to be carried out after the remaining five ministries wind up the debate on the bill. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Voting to approve Budget 2022 at the policy level will be the main focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

The vote on the Supply Bill 2022 is expected to be carried out after the remaining five ministries wind up the debate on the Bill.

The five ministries are Rural Development; Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives; Federal Territories; Tourism, Arts and Culture; and Finance.

The fourth day of the winding up of the debate will see the ministers or deputy ministers concerned answering issues raised by 131 government and opposition MPs who debated the bill at the policy-level during the seven-day debate on the bill which started on Nov 1.

In the meantime, the issue of insults against Islam, which is still widespread on social media, is also set to be the highlight in today's sitting.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised during the Minister's Question Time by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun).

He is scheduled to ask the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia regarding strategic steps taken by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile, during the question-and-answer session, Datuk Shabudin Yahaya (Bersatu-Tasek Gelugor) is expected to raise the issue of Bumiputera participation in the logistics and warehousing industry as well as the steps taken by the Transport Ministry to increase their participation. — Benrmaa