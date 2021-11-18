Johor MB: Malaysia-Singapore land VTL to open simultaneously with air travel VTL on Nov 29

Commuters take the Woodlands Causeway to Singapore from Johor a day before Malaysia imposes a lockdown on travel due to the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore March 17, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA TINGGI, Nov 18 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today confirmed that the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) via the Causeway and Second Link will be opened simultaneously with the VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on November 29.

“I have good news to share. We have been in constant communication with the respective authorities and the federal government, and the state has been confirmed that land travel will happen on the 29th of this month.

“It was decided that land travel between Singapore and Johor Baru will only include the long-term pass holders who are employed or working in Singapore or in Johor Baru,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Four Points by Sheraton Desaru Hotel, here, today.

On November 8, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong announced the implementation of the VTL through KLIA and Changi Airport starting November 29.

Meanwhile, Hasni said next year would be a year of optimism and growth for all the economic sectors in Johor.

“As the international borders are slowly reopening and human movements are no longer restricted like before, Johor hopes for a quick rebound in gross domestic product (GDP) and a decline in the unemployment rate,” he said.

Hasni also said that the launching of Four Points by Sheraton Desaru Hotel was a much appropriate testament to what 2022 would bring to Johor, not only for the tourism sector but also for the economy in general.

“Johor is the right place for the private sector to organise international sporting and leisure events due to its ideal proximity to Singapore, connectivity and infrastructure,” he added. — Bernama