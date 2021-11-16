Pakatan's candidate for Lendu lodges police report after claiming agent denied entry into polling centre

A signboard of Lendu in Melaka, November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ALOR GAJAH, Nov 16 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Lendu state seat Muhammad Asri Ibrahim today lodged a police report claiming that his agent was not allowed to enter the early voting centre at the Masjid Tanah Police station here.

Muhammad Asri, 35, claimed that his agent was not allowed to enter the voting centre for not bringing sufficient documents including a letter of appointment from the Election Commission (EC).

He said following the ban, his agent had to obtain a letter of appointment at the Alor Gajah EC office and was allowed to enter the voting centre about two hours after the early voting process began.

Muhammad Asri said the report was lodged at the Masjid Tanah Police station at 10.41am because he felt that his rights as a candidate in the Melaka state election had been denied. — Bernama