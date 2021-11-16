Normal procedure to ferry Covid-19 patients by bus, says Pahang Health Dept in response to viral video

File picture of bus passengers seen wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, Nov 16 — It is a normal practice to ferry Covid-19 patients by bus from Cameron Highlands to Covid-19 low risk and quarantine centre (PKRC), said state Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She added the public should not be alarmed by the viral video on the incident recently as the situation of Covid-19 was under control.

Only two sub-districts were declared as orange zones, namely Tanah Rata and Ulu Telom, while RInglet has been declared as a Covid-19 yellow zone, she said, adding only 77 active cases were recorded today involving 17 import cases and the remaining were local transmissions.

“The viral incident occurred on November 9, and it only involved nine Covid-19 positive patients being ferried to the PKRC in Maran, Universiti Pahang Malaysia and Health Ministry’s Training Institute in Kuantan.

“All the patients must be admitted to the PKRC because their home situation is not conducive to undergo self-quarantine. Besides, some patients have children and persons with comorbidities,” she said in a statement here today.

The incident that went viral received various reactions from netizens. — Bernama