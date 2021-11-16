MPs briefed on Communications Ministry’s initiatives, invited to provide feedback

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks at the Deepavali Rumah Prihatin aid-giving ceremony in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Government Members of Parliament (MPs) last night attended a briefing session where they were also given an opportunity to raise questions and share their views on the initiatives of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) for 2022.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the MPs were briefed on the latest initiatives of the ministry so that they could take the relevant follow-up action.

“They include the Malaysian Family Network concept to enhance community empowerment, Malaysian Family community and also the Malaysian Family Digital Economic Centre (PEDi).

“This is a reinvention we are undertaking, which needs the support of MPs in the areas concerned,” he told reporters after the briefing session here.

The hour-long briefing was conducted by KKMM secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek, which was followed by the question-and-answer session.

The briefing covered the essence of Budget 2022 and KKMM programmes including Malaysian Family Device Package, Malaysian Family Youth Package and National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Also present were Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datuk Mokhtar Hussain. — Bernama