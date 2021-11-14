PM Ismail Sabri hands over offer letter for further studies to son of fireman who drowned during flood rescue op

Mohd Diya was believed to have been evacuating Kampung Sungai Putat residents from their dwellings when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell into the chest-high flood waters yesterday. — Picture via Facebook

MELAKA, Nov 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today handed over an offer letter for further studies to the son of fireman Mohd Diya Che Jusoh who drowned during a rescue operation to help flood victims at Sungai Putat, Ayer Keroh, last October.

The offer letter was handed over to Mohd Diya’s eldest child, Muhammad Daniel Hakime, 18, here.

Mohd Diya’s widow, Noraida Che Noh, 39, when met by reporters, expressed her gratitude as it would realise her son’s hope to continue his studies in automotive at the Bukit Beruang Community College.

“I’m grateful to Allah because the Prime Minister himself came to give the letter. I am grateful to Allah for the Prime Minister’s concern for the rakyat.

“I also wish to say thank you to the Community College for giving the opportunity for my son to continue his education there it is also my late husband’s wish for his eldest son to study in a field he is interested in,” she added.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Daniel Hakime expressed his happiness to be able to pursue studies in a field that the is interested in.

“I cannot describe the feeling...I never felt so happy like this. My hope is to make my father and mother proud,” he said.

In the Oct 20 incident, Mohd Diya, 46, lost consciousness during a flood rescue operation in Kg Sg Putat, Ayer Keroh, and died at 3.11am the next day in the emergency ward at Melaka Hospital. — Bernama