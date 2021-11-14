Kedah Civil Defence Force: Flood victims return home, last relief centre closes

A health worker takes the temperature of an evacuee at a flood relief centre. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Nov 14 —The last relief centre in the state that housed 30 flood victims from nine families was closed at 4pm today.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat Division chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the relief centre at Cenderawasih Hall near Pendang had been operating since November 2.

“The relief centre was closed and all victims were allowed to return home after floodwater subsided,” he said in a statement today, adding that relief centres in the state were activated in stages beginning end of October.

Month-long wet weather conditions had led to flooding in Pendang, Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Baling, and Sik that affected nearly 900 people. — Bernama