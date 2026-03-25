SIBU, March 25 — The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has denied issuing or circulating a document titled “Checklist of Documents for Vehicle Damage Compensation Claims” that has been shared on social media.

In a statement released today by its corporate communications branch, JKR Sarawak stressed that the document is invalid and was not issued by the department.

A check by Bernama on Facebook found that the document is a checklist of documents purportedly needed to claim compensation for vehicle damage due to road defects and is believed to have been circulated on social media since February.

It claimed that those affected by road damage could seek compensation by visiting the JKR office to meet the officer handling the claims and must bring several supporting documents.

Among the listed documents are a police report, photos of the incident location including road conditions, pictures of the vehicle from various angles showing the damaged parts, as well as copies of the applicant’s identity card and driving licence.

Also listed are copies of the vehicle registration card and repair receipts from workshops.

“In this regard, the public is advised not to spread unverified information and to always refer to official JKR Sarawak channels for accurate and up-to-date information,” the statement said.

According to the statement, affected road users can contact the department’s official channels, including the Sarawak Public Works Department Facebook page, the TaliKhidmat portal at https://talikhidmat.sarawak.gov.my, the JKR Sarawak Care WhatsApp line at +60 11-7017 1777, or email [email protected] for further complaints and enquiries.

JKR Sarawak is committed to ensuring the delivery of accurate information and providing the best service to the public. — Bernama