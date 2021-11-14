Health minister urges vigilance after cholera case confirmed in Petaling district

Khairy Jamaluddin at the daily press conference on the national immunisation programme in Putrajaya, July 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today asked members of the public to watch their personal and food hygiene after a cholera case was detected in the Petaling district of Selangor.

“The Selangor health department has detected one cholera case in Petaling district, Selangor. Members of the public are advised to only drink treated/boiled water, watch personal hygiene, do not eat raw food/not properly cooked,” he tweeted, adding that more details would be released later.

Cholera is an intestinal disease typically resulting from bacterial infection. Though usually mild, infection can be severe and potentially lethal if not properly treated.

In September, Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that a locally produced cholera vaccine will begin its first clinical trials by the end of this year.

He said that Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) was working with the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST University) to produce the vaccine.