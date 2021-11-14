Aspirasi eyeing 20 or more seats in Sarawak state election

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) is eyeing to contest in 20 or more seats in the coming 12th State Election, said its deputy chairman Simon Tiong. — Borneo Post pic

SIBU, Nov 14 — Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) is eyeing to contest in 20 or more seats in the coming 12th State Election, said its deputy chairman Simon Tiong.

In this regard, he hoped that the party will be able to make a breakthrough to win some seats to carry the people’s aspirations to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

“At this point of time, we are looking at (contesting) about 20 seats in the coming state election because we have yet to announce some other Bidayuh seats, which are important to us especially for the Bidayuh community.

“That is all I can say for now,” Tiong said when contacted today.

The 53-year-old businessman recalled that the majority of the previously announced seats that the party would be contesting were in urban areas.

The Borneo Post reported on Dec 22, 2020 that the party was looking to contest in at least six seats in the central region during the next state election.

Aspirasi president Lina Soo said the constituencies were Nangka, Pelawan, Bukit Assek, and Dudong in Sibu Division as well as Repok and Meradong in Sarikei Division.

Tiong, who was previously announced to contest in Pelawan, said he had since made way for others to be fielded there.

“My president had announced me to be (fielded) in Pelawan (previously), I know that. Since, we have new ‘nationalists’ to come into our group and they have the heart for Sarawak so I let them take Pelawan. I will be going somewhere else,” he revealed.

Pressed further on where he would be contesting, Tiong said if given the opportunity, he would like to contest in Satok seat up against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“That is my first choice – it will be in Satok or go back to (stand in) Nangka. It is just a dream, and I don’t know whether it will come true (or not),” added Tiong.

Adding on, he informed that Aspirasi had formed a political alliance known as Gasak with locally based political groups, namely Sarawak Workers Party (SWP), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S), Sarawak Liberation Movement (SLM) and Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA).

“We will stand on the same platform and will not cross paths (with one another),” he said.

Asked if the alliance would contest under a common logo, he replied in the negative.

“No, we will be contesting under our own (party) logo,” he said.

On another matter, he recalled that when the party raised the issue of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) on a political platform, they had been called as ‘politically insane’, because it was not a compelling issue during the 2016 state election then.

However, he noted ahead of the coming state election, everybody including political parties are now talking about MA63 and Sarawak’s true identity.

“We hope to win a few (seats) especially some of the urban seats so that we can pursue further on this MA63 and Sarawak’s true identity.”

Towards this end, Tiong asserted that Aspirasi will focus on the party’s mission to fight for an independence referendum for Sarawak.

On November 3, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to lifting the Emergency in Sarawak, paving the way for the 12th state polls to be held.

In the last state election in 2016, Tiong contested in Nangka and polled 773 votes, losing to Dr Annuar Rapaee from PBB who garnered 9,617 votes while PKR’s Abdul Raafidin Majidi obtained 2,000 votes. — Borneo Post