UiTM Melaka says Covid-19 infection at its branch under control

UiTM, in a statement today said that among the measures taken was isolating the students and staff involved. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 12 — Covid-19 positive cases involving students of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Melaka branch are under control and being managed in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the university.

UiTM, in a statement today said that among the measures taken was isolating the students and staff involved.

“The welfare and needs of the students and staff have always been UiTM’s utmost priority,” read the statement.

UiTM said following the return of students to campus last October, various preparations have been made by the university, including providing an isolation centre that will be used in the event of an infection. — Bernama