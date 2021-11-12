Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Dept allows solemnisation ceremony at private premises

The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department has decided to allow solemnisation ceremonies in the state to be held in private premises or face to face at mosques without physical contact. — Picture by Farhan Najib

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — The Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) has decided to allow solemnisation ceremonies in the state to be held in private premises or face to face at mosques without physical contact, effective yesterday.

Its director Datuk Mohd Zakuan Zakaria also said the ceremony should not exceed 50 minutes and those present must also adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP).

“Starting yesterday, JHEAIPP began allowing solemnisation ceremony to be carried out at mosques, surau, or private premises provided that permission is obtained and the number of guests will be determined by us compared previously which was decided by district religious offices.

“However, it must be carried out under strict SOP, among which rituals such as ablution invalidation, putting a ring on the ring finger and shaking hands after the solemnisation ceremony will not be allowed,” he said in a statement today.

He also said all those involved must undergo self-test screening before the solemnisation ceremony to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The number of guests allowed to attend the solemnisation was limited to five people, he added.

“The district religious office, mosques and surau must ensure that the entry to the solemnisation area and the exit point are clearly marked and safe without any risk of Covid-19 infection,” he said adding they must also observe the one-metre physical distancing rule.

He also said if either one of the couple is unable to attend the solemnisation ceremony due to health reasons, a representative can be appointed on their behalf.

Mohd Zakuan also clarified that wedding feasts and receptions are not allowed but photography session is permitted with strict adherence to the SOP.

He urged those involved to practise good hygiene such as washing hands using water and soap or hand sanitisers. — Bernama