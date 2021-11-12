Melaka polls: Strict SOP a challenge during campaigning, says BN candidate for Sungai Udang

BN candidate for the Sungai Udang state seat Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad said the constraints have made face-to-face campaigning more difficult for him to introduce himself to voters and explain why they should choose him come polling day. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 12 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Sungai Udang state seat Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad has acknowledged that strict standard operating procedures (SOP) imposed in the Melaka state election pose the biggest challenge for him to approach voters.

Mohamad Ali said the constraints have made face-to-face campaigning more difficult for him to introduce himself to voters and explain why they should choose him come polling day.

“We are not allowed to meet or visit voters. We can only approach them in the morning at breakfast or when they do their marketing. That is all that we can do until polling day,” he told reporters today.

He said candidates should be allowed to meet voters face to face so that they can explain why voters should choose them as their representatives.

Mohamad Ali who is also Melaka BN deputy chairman said even though the use of social media is widespread but there are areas in the state where access to the Internet is limited, adding that senior citizens do not use the medium.

“There is access to social media but we should see if voters truly use it to get to know the candidates. We can also distribute campaign materials like pamphlets and put them in post boxes but how often do they check their mail or if we squeezed them between tree branches they might get blown away by the wind,” he said.

After being involved in politics for more than 36 years, this is the first time Mohamad Ali, 57, is campaigning as a candidate.

He said he was committed to tackling local issues and improving facilities and infrastructure for the benefit of the Sungai Udang constituents.

Sungai Udang will see a four-cornered fight between Mohamad Ali, Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof of Perikatan Nasional (PN) , Hasmorni Tamby (Pakatan Harapan) and Major General Mohd Zahar Hasim (Independent)

In the 14th General Election, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN) won the seat with a majority of 2,229 votes after he defeated Mohd Lokman Abdul Gani (PKR).

The Melaka state election has been set for November 20 with early voting on November 16.

The state legislative assembly was dissolved on October 4 when four assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama