In Petaling Jaya, celebrity preacher Da’i Syed’s trial for sexual offences to begin in April next year

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — The Sessions Court here has set 10 days beginning April next year for the trial of celebrity preacher Syed Shah Iqmal Syed Mohammad Shaiful or Da’i Syed, who was charged with committing unnatural sex and molesting a private college student last year.

Judge Jamaludin Mat fixed April 18, 20, 21, 22, 25 to 29 and May 17 as the trial dates when the case came up for mention today.

Deputy public prosecutor Zamriah Zarifah Aris told the court that the prosecution will call seven witnesses, including the victim, to testify in the trial.

On December 10 last year, Syed Shah Iqmal, 26, pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to committing unnatural sex and outraging the modesty of a 22-year-old private college student at his rented house in Damansara Perdana here, between 3am and 4am, on October 17, 2020.

He was charged under Section 377B of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum 20-year jail term and whipping, upon conviction.

Syed Shah Iqmal was also charged in the Magistrates’ Court here with using criminal force on the same woman with intent to outrage her modesty at the same place and date.

The charge, under Section 354 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine, or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

On March 19, the Magistrates’ Court allowed the cases to be transferred to the Sessions Court for a joint trial. — Bernama