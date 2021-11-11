Businesswoman loses over RM680,000 in Pahang while N. Sembilan contractor duped of almost RM100,000 to scams, say police

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 42-year-old victim claimed that the female suspect often visited her house at the beginning of their acquaintance in 2017. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, Nov 11 — A businesswoman from Karak, about 170km west of here, lost RM680, 276 after being conned into investing in a non-existent housing project introduced by her good friend.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 42-year-old victim claimed that the female suspect often visited her house at the beginning of their acquaintance in 2017.

The woman was said to have shared information about a housing project managed by her younger sister in Ulu Tiram, Johor in mid-2018.

“After listening to the suspect’s explanation, the victim agreed to invest RM780,276 and deposit into several bank accounts provided by the suspect between June and August 2018,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim claimed that she had only received a return of RM100,000 in 2019 before the suspect informed her that the individual who ran the housing project had died.

“The victim asked the suspect to return her money, but the suspect ignored it. Earlier this month, the suspect scolded the victim and told her that she would commit suicide if the victim kept pressing for her money and would blame the victim for her death,” he said,

The victim lodged a police report at the Karak police station yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, in Jempol, Negri Sembilan, an oil palm plantation contractor was duped of RM99,855 after falling for a job offer he came across on Facebook last Saturday.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hock said that after responding to an advertisement on Facebook, the 21-year-old man was given an ID and password by an individual to download the “Amazon Go” application.

“The victim was required to purchase goods advertised through the application and make payments to the customer service agent via a WhatsApp number.

“Using money borrowed from his sister and his savings, the victim made 24 deposits totalling RM99,855 into three different accounts between November 6 to 8,” he said, adding the man lodged a police report yesterday. — Bernama