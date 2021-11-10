Bukit Aman: E-commerce fraud has gone up this year with losses involving RM57.73m

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) investigating officer ASP Mohd Sa’adon Sabirin said reported e-commerce fraud has continued to increase, as in 2018, there were only 3,318 cases involving losses amounting to RM22.39 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A total of 8,162 cases of e-commerce fraud with losses amounting to RM57.73 million have been reported nationwide this year as of October 31.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) investigating officer ASP Mohd Sa’adon Sabirin said reported e-commerce fraud has continued to increase, as in 2018, there were only 3,318 cases involving losses amounting to RM22.39 million.

“The situation worsened in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, where 5,848 cases of e-commerce fraud were reported as more people started making purchases online.

“These statistics involve those who are cheated and file reports, but I believe that out there, there are still those who do not lodge police reports,” he said during a webinar session on e-commerce fraud organised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) tonight.

Mohd Sa’adon said the total losses recorded under e-commerce fraud from 2018 till October this year was RM149 million.

Meanwhile, he urged victims of e-commerce scams to lodge police reports to enable information and data related to the “scammers” to be collected for further action.

He explained that information such as telephone numbers and bank accounts received from fraud victim reports would be updated in the “Check Mule” application to enable the public to check on the seller’s information before making a transaction.

Meanwhile, Penang Companies Commission of Malaysia director Sazuree Shuib advised e-commerce merchants to register their businesses under SSM BizTrust, a platform developed to protect consumers and curb fraudulent activities by merchants offering products or services online.

He said as of October 31 this year, a total of 625,000 businesses have been registered under SSM BizTrust, but only 43,000 businesses are still active, adding that the free promotion for registering with Biz Trust was still available until December 31 for those conducting online trading. — Bernama