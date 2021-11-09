DoSM: Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index increased 2.5pc in Sept 2021

Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 2.5 per cent in September 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — Malaysia’s Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased 2.5 per cent in September 2021 compared to the same month of the previous year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the expansion of IPI was attributed by the increment of 4.0 per cent in the manufacturing index and 0.4 per cent in the electricity index, while the mining index recorded a 3.0 per cent reduction.

“On a month-on-month basis, the IPI increased by 3.7 per cent driven by the manufacturing and electricity sectors,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the IPI for the third quarter of 2021 deteriorated by 1.1 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2020 as the decline was affected by the fall in all electricity, mining and manufacturing indices by 3.1 per cent, 2.2 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.

The IPI from January to September 2021 recorded an expansion of 7.6 per cent compared to the same period in 2020.

“The increment was influenced by the rise in all components — manufacturing index (9.6 per cent), mining index (2.3 per cent) and electricity index (1.6 per cent),” he said.

The manufacturing sector output based on year-on-year comparison increased by 4.0 per cent in September 2021 after recording a growth of 0.6 per cent in August 2021.

Mohd Uzir said the main subsectors that contributed to the growth in the manufacturing sector in September 2021 were electrical and electronics products (12.3 per cent), petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (6.1 per cent) and food, beverages and tobacco (2.1 per cent).

“Export-oriented industries grew 6.7 per cent while domestic-oriented industries shrank by 1.9 per cent,” he said. — Bernama