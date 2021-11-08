Now contesting under Pakatan, Idris Haron says winning comes before taking back Melaka CM post

Pakatan Harapan’s Asahan candidate Datuk Seri Idris Haron (centre) at the nomination centre at the Selandar Community College in Jasin November 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — With Pakatan Harapan fielding two former Melaka chief ministers for the state election, many have been curious whether the coalition will stick with stalwart Adly Zahari or pick its newest recruit Datuk Seri Idris Haron as its chief ministerial candidate.

To Idris who is running for Asahan, such a question is putting the cart before the horse.

“What is important is to win first in the Melaka state election this time.

“Under this electoral system, we can put anyone — it can be me, it can be Adly Zahari or anyone,” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling reporters Selandar Community College in Melaka after submitting his nomination for the Asahan state seat today.

“Idris Haron is not important. What is important is what we can offer that is better for Melakans,” he added.

Idris was chief minister from May 2013 till May 2018 when Barisan Nasional controlled the Melaka government.

He was also one of the four assemblymen who withdrew support for Umno’s Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the collapse of the state government last month and forcing the election while Malaysia is still working to contain Covid-19.

Adly served as Melaka CM when PH administered the state from 2018 to 2020.

Idris is now in a six-way battle to win Asahan.

The other contenders are Fairul Nizam Roslan (BN), Danesh Basil (PN), and three independents — Mohd Noor Salleh, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Mohd Akhir Ayob.