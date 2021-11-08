Nomination centres for Melaka polls closed at 10am

A general view of Dewan Kompleks Japerun, the nomination centre for the Melaka state by election in Tanjung Bidara, Melaka November 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 8 — All 28 nomination centres for the Melaka state election were closed at 10am today.

The nomination process, which began at 9am, took place without any procession of supporters accompanying their candidates to the centres in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Election Commission (EC).

Among others, the SOP restricted the entry to the nomination centres to only the candidate, the proposer and the seconder, or their representatives, to submit the nomination papers.

EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh is expected to hold a press conference on the nomination process at Menara Persekutuan here at 11am.

The polling day for the state election is set on November 20, while early voting is on November 16.

The state election is being held following the dissolution of the State Assembly after four assemblymen announced that they have lost their confidence in the Chief Minister’s leadership.

Melaka has 28 state seats with 495,196 registered voters, of whom 240,530 (48.57 per cent) are men, and 254,666 (51.43 per cent) are women. — Bernama