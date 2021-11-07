Umno never had intentions to threaten PAS on working with Bersatu, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) speak to reporters during the press conference at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MELAKA, Nov 7 — Umno has never had any intention to harass or threaten PAS not to join forces with Bersatu as each political party is free to execute its own policies and plans, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

However, he admitted that Umno recently had raised the decisions taken by the Muafakat Nasional (MN) main committee in meetings held in October and November last year as basis to continue their alliance for the Melaka state election.

“The cooperation with PAS (within MN) is based on the principle that PAS will use its own logo. However, the PAS leadership does not seem to be interested in what was decided within Muafakat Nasional as it wants to be with PPBM (Bersatu),” he said in a statement posted on Facebook tonight.

This political cooperation, known as the MN Charter, was signed by Zahid and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang in September 2019.

The Election Commission has set November 20 for polling and November 8 for nominations while early voting will be conducted on November 16.

The election is being held following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4, after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister. — Bernama