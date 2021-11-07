Drainage and Irrigation Dept takes steps to mitigate flooding in downstream Perak, Bagan Datuk

IPOH, Nov 7 — The Perak Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has carried out maintenance work of shoreline bunds and low-lying rivers, repairing of the drainage system, pump houses and sluice gates to mitigate the threat of flooding in the Perak Hilir and Bagan Datuk districts.

Perak DID director Baharuddin Abdullah said the department was undertaking the effort and implementing short-term initiatives meant to overcome flooding in the affected areas.

“For a long-term solution, the Perak DID plans to implement the Teluk Intan and Bagan Datuk Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) beginning 2023.

“Presently, the RTB project is at the design stage which is expected to be completed at the end of 2022,” he said in a statement today.

He also advised those living near the coastline and the Sungai Perak riverbank to be very careful during the high tide phenomenon.

The high tide phenomenon will happen for several days and will be a meter high at about 4.30 am which resulted in water overflowing its banks in some low-lying residential areas along Sungai Perak in Teluk Intan and Perak Hilir.

Some 12 locations around the area are expected to be affected by the phenomenon but to date, no victims have been relocated. The water level receded at about 7 am this morning. — Bernama