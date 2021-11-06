Malaysia records 4,701 more Covid-19 cases, total so far 2.5 million

The Health Ministry today recorded 4,701 new Covid-19 cases the in Malaysia. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — The Health Ministry today recorded 4,701 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which brings the cumulative total of cases so far to 2,501,966 or crossing the 2.5 million number.

This is slightly lower when compared to the 4,922 recorded yesterday and 5,713 new cases recorded the day before yesterday.

While Malaysia now has recorded more than 2.5 million Covid-19 cases since the pandemic started, the country also has a high recovery rate.

As of yesterday when 4,922 new cases were recorded and when the cumulative total of cases was 2,497,265 cases, the total number of new recoveries was 5,579 cases.

As of yesterday, the cumulative total of recovered Covid-19 cases in Malaysia was at 2,401,823 (out of the 2,497,265 cases recorded), or a recovery rate of 96.2 per cent.

There are 66,240 active Covid-19 cases as of yesterday, with 549 cases treated in intensive care units (ICU) including 282 that require respiratory support. The ICU patients included both those who are confirmed cases and those that are suspected, probable and cases under investigation.

From the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, the number of additional deaths from Covid-19 reported yesterday is 47 deaths, including four who were brought in dead.

As of yesterday, a cumulative total of 29,202 deaths due to Covid-19 have been recorded in Malaysia.