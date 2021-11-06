Covid-19: 47 new deaths recorded, Sarawak still top

The cumulative death toll is 29,202 with 23,295 classified as inpatient deaths and 5,907 BID cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported a total of 47 Covid-19 deaths including four brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sarawak again recorded the highest number of new deaths with 16 followed by Johor (six), Selangor (five), Kuala Lumpur (five), Terengganu (four), Kedah (three), Kelantan (two), Pahang (two), Perak (two), Malacca (one) and Sabah (one).

Perlis, Penang, Negri Sembilan, Labuan and Putrajaya meanwhile reported zero deaths.

Out of the 47 new reported deaths, 37 happened in the last seven days. The remaining were cases that happened more than a week ago.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 4,922 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 2,497,265 cases.

The total number of active cases are currently at 66,240, a decrease of 704 from November 4.

From that 51,406 or 77.6 per cent are currently quarantined at home, 8,698 or 13.1 per cent at Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), 5,587 or 8.4 per cent hospitalised and 549 (0.8 per cent) are in the intensive care units (ICUs) with 282 of them requiring ventilators.