Johor police seize tyres worth RM690,000 smuggled in from Singapore

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay speaks at a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — The Region Two Marine Police Force (PPM) seized 727 tyres of various types worth more than RM690,000, believed to have been smuggled into the country from Singapore, at the Kempas Toll Plaza last week.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the tyres were seized from a suspicious looking lorry after it left the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Iskandar Building at 5.35pm last Oct 28.

The lorry driver, a local aged 28, was detained for questioning, he told a media conference today.

Following the seizure, he said, the police arrested another suspect, a local man aged 28, in Taman Sri Skudai the following day to facilitate investigation. — Bernama