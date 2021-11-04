PM to launch new packages of Sabah Pan Borneo Highway this Saturday, says deputy CM

Contractors carry out construction work on the Pan Borneo Highway near Jalan Mawao Membakut in Membakut, Sabah January 7, 2020. Phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project covers a distance of 706 kilometres from Sindumin to Kota Kinabalu and stretches to Kudat, as well as Tawau to Batu 32 Sandakan up to Ranau. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is scheduled to launch four new packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project this Saturday at Dataran Tamu Pekan Kota Kinabatangan, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the prime minister, who is scheduled to arrive tomorrow for a visit to Sandakan and Kinabatangan, would launch the highway project, which involves the route from Kinabatangan to Telupid.

Bung Moktar said contractors for the package WP15, WP28, WP29 and WP30 had been appointed and work would start immediately after the launch.

He said work on the four packages is scheduled for completion in 2024.

“The implementation of this project will resolve complaints from residents about the damaged road from Batu 32 Sandakan heading to Telupid and from Batu 32 Sandakan heading to Kinabatangan,” he said in a statement here today.

Phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project covers a distance of 706 kilometres from Sindumin to Kota Kinabalu and stretches to Kudat, as well as Tawau to Batu 32 Sandakan up to Ranau.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said there would be another new package for the highway project, scheduled to begin next year, for the route between Serusop, Tuaran, and Pituru, Kota Belud, involving allocation under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“These five new packages will bring to 16 work packages carried out so far out of a total of 35 packages in phase one of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project.

“Of the 16 packages, a total of 11 packages involve routes on the west coast of Sabah, from Sindumin on the Sarawak border to Kudat, and the progress so far is at 54 per cent and is scheduled for completion in 2023,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the remaining 19 packages of the Pan Borneo Highway project could be implemented simultaneously to expedite completion of the project. — Bernama