Perak MB: Efforts underway to improve state Land and Mines Dept services

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad addresses members of the press at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building in Ipoh September 22, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 4 — The Perak Land and Mines Department is making efforts to improve its quality of services following congestion at its service counters and backlogged transactions, Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said.

He said the situation arose following a lack of manpower during the movement control order period as well as cases of staff contracting Covid-19.

The state executive council discussed this yesterday and efforts are being taken to address the problem, Saarani said after a Deepavali visit to K. Kamalanathan, 63, the driver to former Mentri Besar Tan Sri Tajol Rosli at his residence in Desa Sri Wang, Lahat here.

Saarani also made a cash contribution to Kamalanathan during the visit.

Yesterday, a local daily reported that dispatch riders and lawyers had been forced to queue up at odd hours to book appointment slots at the department. — Bernama