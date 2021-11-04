Covid-19: Another 5,713 infections nationwide as cases slowly creep up

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Another 5,713 Covid-19 cases were detected nationwide over the last day, with an upward trend observed over the past few days.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted the latest Covid-19 numbers, which showed 2,492,343 confirmed cases cumulatively so far.

Yesterday, a total of 5,291 new cases were reported.

So far this week, cases have dipped to as low as 4,626 infections per day reported on Monday, with today’s figures being the highest this week.

As of midnight last night, Malaysia has a seven-day case average of 5,465 infections, with Selangor, Sarawak and Sabah making up the top three after areas within the Klang Valley.

