Another flood relief centre opens in Kedah, Melaka closes its only relief centre

A health worker takes the temperature of an evacuee at a flood relief centre in this file picture.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The number of flood victims in Kedah continued to rise this afternoon as another flood relief centre (PPS) was opened in Kota Setar district, while the only PPS in Melaka was closed after the flood waters fully subsided.

In Kedah, the state’s Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Yusof said the total number of evacuees as at 4 pm rose to 932 from 823 in the morning.

He said in Kota Setar, 69 victims from 21 families were evacuated to the newly opened PPS at SMK Convent.

“Another six existing PPS which are still open in Kota Setar are at SK Langgar, SK Suka Menanti, SK Darul Hikmah, SK Haji Wahab, SK Convent and SK Titi Gajah, housing 455 people from 156 families,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Muaz said as at this afternoon, there were also 281 victims from 73 families at two PPS — at Dewan Rakan Sukan in Tanah Merah and Dewan Cenderawasih — in the Pendang district.

“In Kubang Pasu district, 80 flood victims from 19 families were at the SK Dewan Kampung Tradisi PPS in Lembah Keriang and the SK Malau PPS as at this afternoon,” he said.

He said in Pokok Sena district, 47 flood victims from 14 families were taking shelter at the Surau Kampung Permatang Limau PPS and SK Tualang PPS.

In Melaka, four victims from two families at the SK Durian Tunggal PPS were allowed to return home at about noon today, marking the close of PPS operations in Melaka, said state APM director Lt Kol (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra. — Bernama