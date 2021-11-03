Law minister vows probe into corruption allegations by whistleblower Twitter account ‘Edisi Siasat’

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — De facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar asserted today that Putrajaya is currently investigating allegations of corruption among several top officials, following revelations by whistleblower Twitter account @edisi_siasatmy.

Responding to an interjection from Cha Kee Chin (Rasah-PH), Wan Junaidi said the government will, however, only reveal the decision after the investigation has been concluded.

“I emphasised that the government will investigate anyone regardless of his stature as head of department or a leader in the country.

“Not all of these research questions can be disclosed to the public as long as they are incomplete and undergoing,” he told Dewan Rakyat during Question Time today.

Yesterday, Bernama reported Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din saying that the police willl conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

He said police would also probe the complainants and the Twitter user under Section 500 of the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“However, regarding the allegations of certain individuals involved in corruption, it is under the responsibility of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the matter,” he said in a press conference.

Mohd Kamarudin said the police are still in the process of identifying the individual behind the Twitter account and would soon call the person to record his statement.

Recently, a statement uploaded by @edisi_siasatmy on Twitter claiming that senior police officers were believed to be involved in cases of malpractice, power abuse and corruption had gone viral on social media.

It also claimed that the top management of an anti-corruption body is protecting crime syndicates and also involved in corruption.