Khairy says managing trust, expectation key ingredients to Covid-19 immunisation programme’s success

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaking at the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme strategic sharing in Putrajaya, November 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 3 — Managing trust and expectation were the most important factors in ensuring the success of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy, who is also PICK coordinating minister said, without the trust of one another — the government and the people, the largest national vaccination programme would not be able to administer Covid-19 vaccine to over 25 million people within nine months.

“The reason why we succeeded ultimately, is because we trusted each other.

“When trust is present, everything will work well. We must build trust via personal accountability,” he said during a PICK strategic sharing here today.

At the event, Khairy and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba shared their experiences in the roll-out of the programme which kicked off on February 24, this year.

Initially, Khairy and Dr Adham co-chaired the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) before it was handed over fully to the Health Ministry (MoH) from November 1 onwards.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that MoH would be the sole agency to manage all vaccination-related programmes through PICK, while the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) would focus on research and development to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

When Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was prime minister, Dr Adham was the health minister while Khairy was the science, technology and innovation minister. They switched roles under Ismail Sabri’s administration.

Recalling his experience in the earlier days of the pandemic when he was at Mosti, Khairy said most people seemed to have a “trust deficit” issue.

“When the website for AstraZeneca (appointment booking) crashed, I said sorry, I took responsibility and informed there was an error.

“By taking personal responsibility and accountability, even if they don’t trust you, at least the (government) is not running away from the problem.

“It is very important because, without trust, the programme would not have succeeded,” he said, adding that by vaccinating top government officials such as Muhyiddin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, it had indirectly built confidence in the people to get the jab.

Khairy also expressed his appreciation and admiration to all who were involved in PICK including the civil servants. — Bernama